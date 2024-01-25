Sparrow hospital finds high copper levels in its water supply

Sparrow Eaton Hospital, based in Charlotte, Mich., alerted its community Jan. 24 of unsafe levels of copper in its water supply.

After detecting the high copper levels on Jan. 19, hospital officials said they informed its workers, contacted the state, posted signs around the building and stocked water bottles at its water stations. The copper levels make the water unsafe for drinking but OK for hand-washing and other uses, the hospital said.

As Sparrow Eaton investigates the source of the issue, Charlotte officials said the city's water supply is safe to drink since the hospital has its own water system, adding that "this issue is specific to the hospital."