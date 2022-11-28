Should an older adult have invasive surgery? 4 things to consider

Researchers found nearly 1 in 7 older adults die within a year of undergoing major surgery, shedding light on the risk older adults face when having invasive procedures, Kaiser Health News reported Nov. 28.

The study, published in JAMA Surgery, is one of the first to examine the outcomes of surgeries for patients 65 and older. Elderly patients undergo nearly 40 percent of all surgeries in the U.S., according to the National Library of Medicine, but data on the outcomes is limited.

The article defines invasive procedures and major surgeries as anything that takes place in operating rooms with patients under general anesthesia.

Here are four things to consider: