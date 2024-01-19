Penn Medicine completes first successful pig liver experiment on donor

Philadelphia-based University of Pennsylvania researchers completed the first successful experiment of circulating a deceased donor's blood through a genetically engineered pig liver.

The extracorporeal perfusion procedure, which took place in December, used the pig liver outside the body and in conjunction with the donor's liver, according to a Jan. 18 university news release. The donor's circulatory system and breathing were maintained after examinations determined they were brain dead and their organs were not suitable to be donated.

The porcine liver showed no signs of liver inflammation during the 72-hour study period and the body remained physiologically stable. The research team said the initial results showed promise for those with liver disease.

Next, the researchers plan to study the approach in deceased donors whose own livers have been removed to determine the feasibility, safety and effectiveness of possibly using pig liver perfusion as a potential bridge to transplant.