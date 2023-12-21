Officials look into hospital's bariatric program after New York Times report

New York health officials are looking into allegations that NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue has allowed unlicensed equipment technicians to scrub in for bariatric surgeries, The New York Times reported Dec. 21.

Two Bellevue physicians allege that bariatric surgeons have, on occasion, asked techs to participate in surgeries when they were short on assistants. The techs are employed by Surgical Solutions and not licensed to treat patients, according to the report. Surgical Solutions did not respond to the Times' requests for comment.

The New York State Department of Health confirmed it has launched an inquiry into the allegations to determine whether a formal investigation is warranted.

The inquiry comes after the Times published an investigation Dec. 7, highlighting current and former employees and patients' concerns about the hospital's bariatric surgery program. More than two dozen employees at Bellevue told the publication the department aims to operate on as many patients as quickly as possible.This year, Bellevue is on track to perform a record 3,000 weight-loss surgeries, according to the Times.

Bellevue spokesperson Christopher Miller said the inquiry is preliminary and may not result in an investigation.

"We are reviewing your allegations and will pursue action as appropriate if the facts warrant it," he told Becker's.

The hospital noted its bariatric surgery program has had substantial health results for patients. About 60% to 80% of patients with Type 2 diabetes and 70% of patients with high blood pressure experience complete remission after undergoing weight loss surgery. In October, the program was also re-accredited by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program.