Mount Sinai gets $5M to enhance organ preservation before transplants

New York City-based Mount Sinai health system has received a gift of $5 million that will be used to enhance the preservation of organs, according to a Feb. 13 news release.

Enhancing the preservation of organs also improves their function viability for transplantation, leading to more positive patient outcomes.

The technology is called 'normothermic machine perfusion.' It pumps body temperature blood through and oxygenates organs while they are being stored for future transplant use, according to the release.

The gift will also support ongoing research efforts related to the technology and organ preservation, help establishing a vital international organ registry, and eventually to the inclusion of other technologies like artificial intelligence — which could more precisely predict organ viability and quality.

The $5 million will be spread across five years. It was given to the health system by the Blavatnik Family Foundation.