Lack of physician trust is 1 reason patients opt out of bariatric surgery

Around 40% of the U.S. adults experience obesity and 50% of patients in need of bariatric surgery will elect to forgo it. Some do so if they do not trust their physician, research from Dallas-based UT Southwestern Medical Center found.

Among more than 400 patients included in the study who were referred for bariatric surgeries between July 2019 and May 2022, around 50% did not complete the procedure — despite it being the most effective treatment for obesity, presently.

While factors for noncompletion did vary regarding insurance coverage and language barriers etc., other factors for noncompletion were linked directly to the trust a patient has in their physician to perform the surgery, to communicate with them, as well as factors of accessibility and convenience.

"The relationship that physicians have with their patients can have a powerful influence on the healthcare decision made by people with severe obesity and related complications," Jaime Almandoz, MD, co-author of the study and an associate professor of internal medicine at UT Southwestern Medical Center stated.

"… Our findings suggest that focusing on these primary factors and building trust with the patient may help to increase the utilization of bariatric surgery for treating obesity," Dr. Almandoz added.