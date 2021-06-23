Joint Commission to launch maternal health verification program

The Joint Commission and American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists will offer a Maternal Levels of Care Verification program for hospitals starting Jan. 1, 2022, the organizations said June 23.

The college and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine developed the Levels of Maternal Care Obstetric Care Consensus in 2015, which defines the minimum capabilities needed to qualify for one of four levels of care.

The verification process will involve an on-site review of maternal services by the Joint Commission, which will then determine the hospital's level of maternal care.

The organizations said they are also considering a certification in obstetric care for hospitals that meet advanced criteria beyond the four level requirements.

The goal of the program is to reduce maternal morbidity and mortality rates in the U.S., they said.

To learn more, click here.