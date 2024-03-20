Joint Commission revises several hospital standards

The Joint Commission has revised several elements of performance for hospitals, including one that covers how organizations handle medical waste.

Previously, the accrediting body required hospitals to have procedures for the "proper routine storage and prompt disposal of trash." The revised standard now encompasses both trash and regulated medical waste.

The Joint Commission also revised two other requirements related to patient rights and the resolution of complaints to better align with CMS' Conditions of Participation.

The changes will take effect July 1.

