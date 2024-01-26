Inmate patient takes officer's gun, escapes Ohio hospital

A Montgomery County, Ohio, inmate seized a sheriff deputy's firearm while receiving treatment at Kettering Health Dayton (Ohio) and fled the hospital on Jan. 26.

The Dayton Police Department quickly located the suspect, who was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a Jan. 26 Montgomery County Sheriff's Department news release shared with Becker's.

Emergency medical personnel were dispatched to provide the inmate medical attention, where he was pronounced dead by hospital personnel.

No Kettering Health employees or patients were injured during the incident. The deputy who was assaulted did not sustain life-threatening injuries.