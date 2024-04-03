How 13 roles rate their hospital's safety culture

Senior managers have the most positive perceptions of their organization's safety culture, while security workers have the lowest, new data from Press Ganey shows.

For its "Safety in Healthcare 2024" report, Press Ganey surveyed more than 1 million employees from 200 health systems in 2023. The poll included 19 questions related to safety culture across three domains: prevention and reporting, pride and reputation, and resources and teamwork.

Overall, healthcare workers' perceptions of safety culture have improved over the past two years, though 48.5% of staff still have a low perception of safety. Responses also varied greatly by role, unit, length of service and employee demographics.

How 13 hospital roles rated their organization's safety culture in 2023, per Press Ganey:

Senior management: 4.53 out of 5

Management: 4.21

Nonclinical professional: 4.06

Physician: 4.03

Clerical: 4.01

Skilled maintenance: 3.98

Nursing (other): 3.97

Clinical professional: 3.96

Licensed technician: 3.96

Service: 3.95

Registered nurse: 3.95

Advanced practice provider: 3.92

Security: 3.91

Download the full report and methodology here.