HCA Florida Northwest Hospital using 1st-of-its-kind robotics in hysterectomies

HCA Florida Northwest Hospital in Margate announced Feb. 23 that it is the first in Broward County to offer robotic technology for minimally invasive hysterectomies.

The hospital has one of only eight available robotics of this kind in the country, according to a press release shared with Becker's, and notes that the Anovo Surgical System technology is also the only "trans vaginal robot indicated for benign gynecological procedures, including hysterectomy and ovarian cyst removal."

The technology mimics human-like movements and precision, the release states. Patients receiving procedures with the new technology will have shorter recovery times, a reduction in post-operative infections and smaller scars.