Guard shot in robbery at Kaiser Permanente hospital, in critical condition

A 60-year-old security guard is in critical condition after being shot in a robbery on the campus of Kaiser Permanente San Leandro (Calif.) Medical Center Sept. 7.

The armored guard, a 40-year employee of private security firm GardaWorld, was carrying an undisclosed amount of cash about 11:42 a.m. when he was shot in the back in what police described as a "robbery gone bad," local Fox affiliate KTVU reports.

The shooter remains at large after leaving the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the report. There are no reported leads on the suspect, but police noted they are scouring all video footage available to them from the numerous cameras in the area.

The hospital was locked down for several hours, operating as normal by 3 p.m.

"Based on what we know at this time, this was a brazen daytime shooting on the Kaiser hospital campus," San Leandro police Lt. Matthew Barajas said, according to the Los Angeles Times. "We are grateful no one else was injured during the commission of this crime, but words cannot express how tragic this is."