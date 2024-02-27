Endocrine Society to review clinical guidelines for gender-affirming care

The Endocrine Society, an 18,000-member organization, is reviewing its guidelines for appropriate care for transgender and gender-diverse people, CNN reported Feb. 26.

The society's current clinical guidelines for gender-affirming care outlines terminology, when hormone treatment should be used and how the treatment should be managed. The guidance has not been updated since 2017, and the organization said the review process will take three years.

The decision to review the guidelines was not spurred by politics, according to the Endocrine Society. A committee, composed of the organization's members and other gender-affirming care experts, will examine the latest research and developments to create best practices to care for the nation's 1.6 million transgender adults and children.

Revisions last happened after an eight-year gap, between 2009 and 2017, according to CNN.

Every major medical association in the U.S., including the American Medical Association and the American Psychiatric Association, agrees gender-affirming care is clinically appropriate, the report said.