'Double-jointed' people at higher risk for long COVID, study suggests

Patients who are "double-jointed" may be at higher risk for developing long COVID, according to a study published March 19 in BMJ Public Health.

U.K. researchers analyzed survey data from 3,064 people polled in August 2022 as part of the COVID Symptom Study Biobank.

Generalized joint hypermobility, often referred to as being double-jointed, wasn't associated with a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 in general. However, double-jointed participants were about 30% more likely to report not having fully recovered from a recent COVID-19 infection. They also reported higher levels of fatigue.

"This study suggests that the presence of generalized joint hypermobility may be a risk factor for not recovering fully from COVID-19 and predicts greater fatigue levels," researchers concluded. "This has significant implications for further research, clinical practice and public health, including precision healthcare approaches."

