Dartmouth-Hitchcock performs 1,000th transplant

Surgeons at Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center performed their 1,000th solid organ transplant June 24.

A male patient received a kidney from a living donor. Both patients are doing well after the procedure and "on the road to recovery," Michael Daily, MD, chief of solid organ transplants at Dartmouth-Hitchcock, said in a video produced by the hospital.

Dartmouth-Hitchcock runs the only organ transplant center in New Hampshire, launched in 1992. Since then, the program has achieved numerous milestones. In 2010, Dartmouth-Hitchcock became the first program to successfully transplant a donor organ from across the country through a "paired donor" pilot program overseen by the National Kidney Registry.

More articles on patient safety & outcomes:

COVID-19 survivors identify 98 lingering effects

1 in 3 patients may have neurological issues after COVID-19, experts say

Case report details first use of laser therapy for COVID-19

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.