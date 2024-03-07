COVID-19 shots, antivirals cut risk of severe infection — here's how much

The updated COVID-19 shots that rolled out in fall 2023 reduced the risk of severe infection by 31% in adults over 65 and immunocompromised individuals, according to data published March 4 by Cleveland Clinic researchers in Lancet Infectious Diseases.

Antivirals like nirmatrelvir and molnupiravi and the most recent COVID-19 vaccines both "significantly lowered the likelihood of hospitalization and death from currently circulating COVID-19 variants," in the study that included 27,000 patients who tested positive for COVID-19, according to a March 6 news release.

The antivirals reduced the risk of severe infection by 42%.

Despite the protection offered by COVID-19 vaccines, few U.S. adults have taken advantage of them, with only 17% having received the latest round, according to CDC data.

Even still, on Feb. 28, CDC Director Mandy Cohen, MD, approved the vaccine advisory panel's motion to move forward with recommending a spring booster for adults over 65 and at-risk individuals.

Dr. Cohen also said March 4 that an updated COVID-19 vaccination is expected in fall 2024 along with the next flu vaccine.