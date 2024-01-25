CLABSIs spiked at Oregon hospital around time of nurse's alleged drug diversion

Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford, Ore., saw a spike in central line-associated bloodstream infections in 2022 and 2023 — the same period of time a nurse at the hospital was allegedly replacing an unconfirmed number of patients' fentanyl with tap water.

NBC affiliate KOBI-TV and Jefferson Public Radio obtained data through a records request from the Oregon Health Authority which showed the hospital saw 15 CLABSIs in 2022 and 14 in 2023. From 2016-21, the hospital would see one to three such infections per year, except for the start of the pandemic, when it saw seven.

Medford police are currently investigating claims of medication theft and concerns of adverse patient care at the hospital. The probe involves allegations from sources at the hospital who say several patient deaths may be tied to a nurse who had been taking fentanyl from IV bags and replacing it with unsterile tap water, which they claim led to severe infections caused by Pseudomonas. Police previously confirmed they are investigating at least one patient death and describe the investigation as "complex and ongoing."

While the timelines coincide, it's unknown whether the jump in CLABSIs at the hospital may be related to the allegations. The Oregon Health Authority told KOBI-TV it has not yet determined whether to launch its own investigation, noting it is "reviewing" the situation.

Officials at Asante Rogue Regional previously confirmed to news outlets that police are investigating at least one death, and has shared the following statement with Becker's: "We were distressed to learn of this issue. We reported it to law enforcement and are working with them closely."