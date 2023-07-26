Children's Hospital Colorado launches precision medicine institute

Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora has created the state's first precision medicine institute to better integrate personalized care into patients' treatment.

The institute is focused on using "innovative technology to integrate big data, including genomic data, into each individual patient's care plan to determine the best treatment for each patient," the hospital said in a July 26 news release. Children's Colorado also aims to leverage the institute to advance health equity by expanding access to genetic testing to underrepresented populations.

Scott Demarest, MD, will serve as clinical director of the institute.