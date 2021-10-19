CDC updates list of underlying conditions that raise risk of severe COVID-19

The CDC made several additions to its list of underlying medical conditions associated with a higher risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes in an Oct. 14 update, including certain lung diseases and mental health conditions.

Conditions are categorized by the level of evidence that supports their inclusion on the list. Cancer, cerebrovascular disease, heart conditions and pregnancy are among the comorbidities already on the list that have the most literature-based evidence showing they raise the risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes.

In the the latest update, the following conditions were added, a CDC spokesperson told Becker's:

Specific lung diseases (bronchiectasis, bronchopulmonary dysplasia, interstitial lung disease, pulmonary hypertension and pulmonary embolism).

Specific liver diseases (overall chronic liver disease, autoimmune hepatitis, alcohol-related liver disease, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and cirrhosis).

Certain mental health conditions (mood disorders, depression and schizophrenia spectrum disorders).

Tuberculosis.

No conditions were removed from the list in the latest update.

"Conditions on this list have been shown to be associated with severe illness from COVID-19," the agency said. "This list might change and, upon review as the science evolves, CDC might update it."

To view the full list, click here.