5 innovations from Weill Cornell Medicine's safety 'hackathon'

Five student groups were awarded prizes for innovations they developed to address safety issues in healthcare as part of the 2024 Health Hackathon hosted by New York City-based Weill Cornell Medicine.

Nearly 200 future researchers, physicians, and engineers participated in the annual competition, held from March 8-10. Of 35 student teams, five received a grand prize for the solutions they developed, according to a March 21 news release from the health system. At least 12 companies have been created through the Health Hackathon since it began nine years ago.

This year's awardees:

A team that developed a device to prevent pressure ulcers received the grand prize of $3,000. In the competition's final round, the team presented a physical prototype of the device that delivered electrical stimulation to increase blood flow to affected parts of the body.

The most innovative prize ($2,500) went to a team that created a wearable device that detects carotid artery issues to prevent stroke.

The prize for best use of AI ($2,500) went to a team that created a virtual assistant to support home health nurses in responding to adverse events.

The most market ready prize ($1,500) went to a team that created a medical test to diagnose vaginal health issues.

The award for most potential ($500) went to a team that created AI software that detects intimate partner violence in acute care settings.







