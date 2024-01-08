10% of Type 2 diabetes patients could be misdiagnosed: Report

As many as 10% of patients diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes actually have latent autoimmune diabetes of adults, according to a KFF Health News report.

LADA is thought to be another form of Type 1 diabetes. It is difficult to diagnose because it progresses slowly, according to the report, which was published by NBC News on Jan. 7, and a correct diagnosis is confirmed through blood tests. Typically, LADA patients are older than 30 and do not require injectable insulin for at least six months after diagnosis but will depend on injectable insulin for the rest of their lives. The delay in symptoms leads many to be diagnosed as Type 2 diabetes.

LADA is often misdiagnosed due to the race, weight and age of patients, Kathleen Wyne, MD, PhD, an endocrinologist who leads the adult Type 1 diabetes program at Columbus-based Ohio State University, told KFF Health News.