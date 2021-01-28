Prisma Health to open local COVID-19 recovery units

Columbia, S.C.-based Prisma Health is operating three regional COVID-19 recovery units meant to alleviate capacity at area hospitals, local CBS affiliate WLTX reported Jan. 27.

The recovery units will care for low-acuity patients not yet ready for discharge, allowing local hospitals to maximize efficiency at their intensive care units and reserve care for high-need patients, Prisma Health officials told WLTX. The units are staffed with nurses, respiratory therapists, clinicians and support personnel from Prisma Health and National Guardsmen.

The health system is operating recovery units at three of its hospitals, with working plans to open a fourth if needed.

The effort is a partnership between Prisma Health, South Carolina's Emergency Management Division, the state's National Guard, department of health and hospital association.

