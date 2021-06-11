One Brooklyn hospital in New York stops admissions

For the first time in 90 years, Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center is no longer admitting patients as the New York City-based hospital prepares to end inpatient services, according to The City.

The hospital, owned by One Brooklyn Health System in New York, will close more than 200 inpatient beds by July 1. It began diverting patients to other hospitals in early June.

The closure, which was delayed because of the pandemic, has been in the works since 2018. It is part of a $700 million consolidation plan that will turn Kingsbrook into a medical village providing emergency services, primary, specialty and post-acute care.