Lung virus patients fill pediatric hospital beds in Oklahoma, Louisiana

Hospital pediatric wards in Oklahoma and Louisiana are facing an unseasonal surge in respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, that's putting a strain on capacity, according to Bloomberg.

The virus, which usually is seen in winter, is affecting more children as they stop isolating. Many cases are mild and come with cold symptoms, but some infants and other patients are at risk for severe illness from RSV.



The rise in RSV cases, and an increasing number of pediatric COVID-19 patients, have put pressure on pediatric hospital beds in Oklahoma and Louisiana, state health officials told Bloomberg. The illnesses come as children's hospitals already are seeing a busy season, the officials said.