Kentucky hospital reaches capacity because of COVID-19

The King's Daughters Medical Center reached capacity due to COVID-19 cases, the Ashland, Ky.-based hospital's CEO said Sept. 18, according to local news station WKYT.

Hospital CEO Kristie Whitlatch said that the hospital is working to open a third nursing unit for COVID-19 patients. The hospital said its COVID-19 numbers and trend lines are rising. Twenty-two deaths and 120 new positive cases were recorded at the hospital the week ended Sept. 18.

In a statement sent to the news station, Ms. Whitlatch said: "I am asking you to trust me as I ask for your cooperation as COVID is intensely surging in our communities. No longer can we say it is primarily impacting those with underlying health conditions or nursing home residents. It is attacking babies, children and healthy, active men and women who have no idea how they were exposed. We are also seeing difficult recoveries, many taking months to fully recover and some who have yet to fully recover and may see the impact for the rest of their lives."

