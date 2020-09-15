1 dead, 4 injured in Wisconsin ambulance crash

One person died and four others were injured after a car slammed into a Wisconsin ambulance the morning of Sept. 15, according to local news station WBAY.

The car ran a red light and struck an ambulance that was transporting a patient to St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac, Wis., authorities said.

A 21-year-old passenger in the car was ejected from the vehicle and died. The driver of the vehicle, who is 28 years old, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by helicopter to Theda Clark Regional Medical Center in Neenah, Wis., according to the Fond du Lac Reporter.

Wisconsin State Patrol said the ambulance crew and patient in the ambulance suffered minor injuries from the crash.

