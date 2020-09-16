Washington hospital resumes surgeries after 13-day pause

PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham, Wash., resumed performing surgeries Sept. 15 after a 13-day pause, a hospital spokesperson confirmed to Becker's Hospital Review.

The organization began suspending surgeries Sept. 2 to address a water chemistry issue that affected sterilization.

All surgeries were postponed "except for those patients requiring immediate, emergency surgery and whose transfer to another facility would pose a risk to the patient," the hospital said.

The water chemistry issue has been resolved.

