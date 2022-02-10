Crozer Health to temporarily halt inpatient hospice 

Chester, Pa.-based Crozer Health is temporarily ending its inpatient hospice services at Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park, Pa., Daily Times reported Feb. 10.

Hospital officials cited the need for patient safety, declining inpatient hospice admissions and the national nursing shortage as reasons for the temporary closure.

"This will allow us to redeploy our staff from the hospice unit to other areas in the health system in need of additional resources so we can continue to provide safe, high-quality care to all of our patients," Crozer Health officials told the Daily Times. "Current patients in the unit will be relocated to a nearby medical/surgical floor at Taylor Hospital. Outpatient hospice services will continue to be available."