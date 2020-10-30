2 dead in Virginia hospital shooting

Two people died Oct. 30 in a shooting at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center in Fredericksburg, Va., according to InsideNoVa.com.

The shooting occurred about 9:15 a.m. and was confined to one hospital room on the fourth floor of the facility, according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office.

The names of the two people who died have not been released. The sheriff's office said the victims are two elderly people who appear to be related.

"The preliminary investigation reveals there is no danger to any patients, staff or citizens," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

