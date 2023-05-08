U of Maryland Medical System, local hair product business team up

The University of Maryland Medical System in Baltimore offers wide-tooth combs, hair bonnets and honey hemp conditioner in an effort to better serve all patients, The Washington Post reported May 7.

The system recently tapped a local business, Oyin Handmade, that sells textured hair products. Rolling out these items could help the patient experience for those who might not pack their preferred hair items when admitted to one of their 11 hospitals.

"I want [patients] to know that they are really thought of," DoRhonja Nichols, DNP, RN, director of critical care and behavioral health services at the system's St. Joseph Medical Center, told the Post. "It's so incredibly important that we are looking through the lens of equity, diversity and inclusion in everything that we do regarding patient care."