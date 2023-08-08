Top 11 hospitals for consumer loyalty in 2023

NRC Health has identified 100 top-performing hospitals through its annual healthcare consumer-perception survey, the healthcare data firm said Aug. 8.

To identify the recipients of its 2023 Consumer Loyalty Award, NRC Health used results from its national market insights survey, which measures opinions of more than 300,000 consumers in more than 300 markets in the 48 contiguous U.S. from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023.

To be eligible for the list, an organization had to secure at least 150 top-of-mind mentions from customers in the market insights survey. Awards recognize organizations that consumers rate the highest on an equally weighted combination of net promoter score, brand perception (overall image and reputation), and NRC Health's proprietary human understanding metric. The top 10 of the 100 top-performing hospitals receive Best in Class designation, and NRC Health does not publicly share each hospital's ranking on the list. This year, 11 hospitals received the designation, as two tied for ninth place.

The top 11 Consumer Loyalty Award-winning hospitals for 2023, listed in alphabetical order:

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston)

Dignity Health California Hospital Medical Center (Los Angeles)

The Christ Hospital (Cincinnati)

Cleveland Clinic Hospital-Weston (Fla.)

Penn Medicine Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

WVU Medicine JW Ruby Memorial Hospital (Morgantown, W.Va.)

Mayo Clinic Hospital-Arizona (Phoenix)

Mayo Clinic Hospital-Rochester Saint Mary's Campus (Minn.)

Mayo Clinic Hospital-Florida (Jacksonville, Fla.)

BJC Healthcare Missouri Baptist Medical Center (St. Louis)

University of California-Davis Medical Center (Sacramento)

See the full list of the top 100 hospitals here.





