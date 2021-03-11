Surgeons seen as better communicators when wearing clear masks, study finds

Patients were more likely to report good communication with surgeons who wore clear masks instead of standard cloth medical masks in a study published March 11 in JAMA Surgery.

Researchers at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine in Chapel Hill asked 15 surgeons to wear either clear or covered masks during clinic visits with new patients. Researchers then interviewed 200 patients, half of whom saw surgeons with clear masks and half who saw surgeons in traditional masks.

Both groups rated surgeons similar for their ability to listen, answer questions and show respect.

Physicians who wore clear masks received higher marks from patients on providing clear explanations, demonstrating empathy and building trust.

While patients favored the clear masks over cloth ones, 53 percent of surgeons said they were unlikely to choose a clear mask.

"I think really, this is about realizing that when we wear a mask, which is important from a safety standpoint, it does affect our communication with patients," Muneera Kapadia, MD, a colorectal surgeon at UNC and one of the study's authors, told the Los Angeles Times. "I think we’ve identified an issue; I don't know that we’ve completely identified the solution."

To view the full study, click here.

