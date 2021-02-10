CMS extends deadline to submit patient experience, interoperability data

CMS has extended its deadline for hospitals to submit third-quarter 2020 Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems data to March 17. The original deadline was Feb. 8.

It also extended the deadline for eligible hospitals to submit electronic clinical quality measures to the Hospital Inpatient Quality Reporting Program and Medicare Promoting Interoperability Program to April 1.

Deadlines for the following four objectives of the Promoting Interoperability Program were extended to April 1: Health Information Exchange, Provider to Patient Exchange, Public Health and Clinical Data Exchange.

