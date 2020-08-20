Lehigh Valley Hospital apologizes after patients report meal delays

Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Allentown, Pa., is apologizing after patients said their meals were regularly delayed or not delivered, according to The Morning Call.

In April, the hospital's parent, Lehigh Valley Health Network, changed food management companies. Sodexo was the health system's previous food vendor. Now, a division within the same company that manages LVHN's cleaning services, Compass One Healthcare, also oversees food services.

Recently, patients have shared stories on social media about having to bring their own snacks because of food service problems. One post was shared more than 200 times, which caught the attention of LVH-Cedar Crest President Bill Kent. He personally reached out to the person who made the post to apologize.

In a joint statement to The Morning Call, LVHN spokesperson Brian Downs and Compass One's food division, Morrison Healthcare, said: "Providing service that is anything less than exceptional is unacceptable. We regret that any patient had an unsatisfactory experience and apologize to everyone who has. Morrison is quickly bringing a strong team of experienced leaders to the hospital to ensure delays or any other food service concerns are corrected and do not happen again."

