3 patient care projects Iredell Health is working on

Donations from patients and families are helping support three patient care projects at Statesville, N.C.-based Iredell Health System.

Nearly $12,000 in grants will support three patient care projects, according to an April 18 news release. The first project will enable the care transitions department to offer more guidance and resources to at-risk patients, including food, clothing and health management tools.

Another project will fund a blanket warmer for the radiation therapy department to keep patients comfortable during treatment, since the department is kept at a cooler temperature. Another blanket warmer will be purchased for the health system's wound care center, which sees many patients who are on blood thinners and susceptible to being cold.

The grants were awarded by the Iredell Health Foundation's Grateful Patients & Families fund, which is supported by donations from patients and families who received care at the health system.

"We are pleased to be able to assist our patients in their time of greatest need and grateful for the generosity of those patients and families that helped to make this happen. These selfless gifts make a profound impact on care at Iredell. We hope to be able to continue to give out these grants for special patient care projects each spring," said Jen Balog, executive director of the Iredell Health Foundation.





