World's best oncology hospitals, per Newsweek

Five of the top 10 oncology hospitals in the world are based in the U.S., according to Newsweek's 2024 "World's Best Specialized Hospitals" list.

Newsweek partnered with Statista for the ranking of hospitals across 30 countries and 12 specialties. Three hundred hospitals made the list for oncology. Hospital scores were based on online surveys of tens of thousands of experts, accreditation data, and a patient reporting outcome measures survey.

Here are the top 10 hospitals for oncology around the world:

MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston)

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City)

Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

Gustave Roussy (Villejuif, France)

Samsung Medical Center (Seoul, South Korea)

Asan Medical Center (Seoul, South Korea)

The Royal Marsden Hospital-London

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston)

Seoul National University Hospital (South Korea)

The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)