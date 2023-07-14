WHO warns of sweetener that may cause cancer; FDA disagrees

A World Health Organization analysis classified non-sugar sweetener aspartame as possibly carcinogenic to humans, but the FDA disagrees with the assessment.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer, a WHO body, identified "limited evidence" of a link between aspartame and a type of liver cancer called hepatocellular carcinoma after reviewing three large human studies. However, it reaffirmed that consuming the sweetener at 0-40 mg/kg body weight was still acceptable. Aspartame is used in many diet sodas, candies and gums, according to the report.

"This shouldn't really be taken as a direct statement that indicates that there is a known cancer hazard from consuming aspartame," Mary Schubauer-Berigan, PhD, a senior official at IARC, said at a press conference. "In our view, this is really more a call to the research community to try to better clarify and understand the carcinogenic hazard that may or may not be posed by aspartame consumption."

The FDA reviewed the same evidence, but disagrees with IARC's conclusion, citing flaws in the studies, a spokesperson told CNBC.

"Aspartame is one of the most studied food additives in the human food supply," the spokesperson said. "FDA scientists do not have safety concerns when aspartame is used under the approved conditions."