Study challenges 'gold standard' of cancer opioid treatment

Morphine is widely considered the "gold-standard treatment" for pain during cancer care, but a new study found the drug was not superior to other opiates.

Researchers from the University of Sydney conducted the world's largest review on opioid medicines for cancer pain, according to a Dec. 19 news release from the Australian university. Despite multiple organizations recommending morphine for constant cancer pain and temporary flare-ups, the study failed to conclude the medicine is better than a placebo.

The researchers evaluated more than 150 clinical trials, and they said "evidence is largely lacking" on placebo-controlled research of the most common opiates used for cancer pain. Those medications include morphine, methadone, buprenorphine, fentanyl, hydromorphone, oxycodone and tramadol.

Non-opiates, such as aspirin, could be as effective as opioids for cancer pain, the study suggested. The authors said more research is needed to fill the gaps of knowledge on effective cancer pain treatments.

The study was published in CA: A Clinical Journal for Clinicians.