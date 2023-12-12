Rutgers, RWJBarnabas name chief of cancer survivorship

New Brunswick-based Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health in West Orange, N.J., have named Louise Ligresti, MD, as chief of cancer survivorship.

Dr. Ligresti has more than 25 years of experience as a practicing oncologist. In the role, she will lead cancer survivorship programs at both Rutgers Cancer Institute and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, N.J., according to a Nov. 27 news release.

"As the number of cancer survivors grows exponentially, my vision is to optimize the experience and care of survivors throughout their cancer journey by advancing clinical care, survivorship research and education," Dr. Ligresti writes in her bio.

Her appointment to the role is effective immediately.