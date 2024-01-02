Piedmont formalizes oncology treatment center

Atlanta-based Piedmont health system has announced the formation of a program to improve access for cancer patients to "promising" cell, gene and immunotherapies as well as detection strategies, according to a Jan. 2 news release shared with Becker's.

In partnership with oncology experts and collaborators across the globe, the Piedmont Breakthrough Treatment Center will also provide opportunities for Piedmont patients to access and enroll in clinical trials.

Although patients have had this access before, the formalization of the Breakthrough Treatment Center is intended to help streamline that, according to the release.

"Our goal is to become a destination, not only for patients in Georgia, but for those patients throughout the Southeast whose therapies have failed them and who are seeking out novel treatments to achieve better outcomes," Charles Brown, MD, the CEO of Piedmont's Physician Enterprise stated.