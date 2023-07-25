New York cancer center seeks PR firm to boost DEI image after years of lawsuits

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, N.Y., is seeking out a public relations firm to help boost its diversity, equity and inclusion presence and efforts after previously refusing to release a DEI report and being accused of racism, according to Buffalo News.

According to the outlet, the cancer center's 'for-hire' posting stated that it is seeking a PR firm's help via contract between three and five years for between $50,000 to $500,000 and is "seeking to engage expertise in a proactive communications and activation plan that highlights its values, initiatives, and commitment to providing equitable, inclusive, and culturally competent employment opportunities, patient care and education."

While Roswell Park has made several moves toward increasing its diversity efforts — including launching a hub on its website that features all related initiatives — in the past, it has faced at least 15 lawsuits and multiple allegations of discrimination, Buffalo News reported.

The deadline to apply is Aug. 11.