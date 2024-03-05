Miami cancer center gets $50M gift

Miami-based Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center received a $50 million gift from Kenneth Griffin, founder and CEO of Citadel and founder of Griffin Catalyst.

The gift will improve access to services provided in the center's new 244,000-square-foot facility, which is set to open in 2025 and will be named the Kenneth C. Griffin Cancer Research Building, according to a March 5 system news release.

The gift will double the center's research footprint, enhance patient care and expand access to clinical trials, the release said.