Mammograms are coming to Walmart

Walmart has partnered with RadNet to offer its first pilot mammogram program in a store in Milford, Del.

MammogramNow clinics will provide mammography services incorporated with artificial intelligence, according to a company news release. The program also includes breast health education and awareness initiatives.

The companies said they seek to make breast health screenings more accessible.

"We believe RadNet currently performs close to five percent of all mammograms in the United States annually, and the pilot with Walmart is designed to provide even greater, convenient access for women, driving better compliance with annual breast cancer screening guidelines," RadNet President and CEO Howard Berger, MD, said in the release. "The ability to offer leading-edge hardware, software and AI technologies in a non-traditional healthcare location, such as a highly-trafficked retail location like a Walmart Supercenter, could become a new paradigm for the future of consumer healthcare and preventative medicine."

MammogramNow clinics will also open in Phoenix, Ariz., and Hanford, Calif. later this year.