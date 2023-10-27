Industry payments might lead to more low-value oncology care: Study

A study found oncologists who receive industry payments might be more likely to provide non-recommended and low-value treatment to cancer patients.

The study, published Oct. 25 in The BMJ, used Open Payment data and Medicare claims for new cancer diagnosis between 2014 and 2019. Researchers looked at prescriptions of two non-recommended drugs, denosumab and granulocyte colony stimulating factors, and two low-value drugs, nab-paclitaxel and branded cancer drugs when generic or similar versions were available.

Researchers found that physicians who received payments were more likely to prescribe denosumab (49.5% vs. 31.4%), granulocyte colony stimulating factors (32.1% vs 26.6%) and nab-paclitaxel (15.1% vs. 7.3%). However, physicians receiving payments were less likely to prescribe branded drugs (83.5% vs 88.3%).

Researchers said the findings raised potential concerns about quality of care and that personal payments from the drug industry should be re-examined.