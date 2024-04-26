Hoag taps 2 oncology leaders from Cedars-Sinai

Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag Family Cancer Institute recruited an oncologist "power couple" — Monica Mita, MD, and Alain Mita, MD — to serve as leaders in its organization.

Dr. Monica Mita will serve as co-director of early phase development therapy and co-director of breast medical oncology.

Dr. Alain Mita will serve as co-director of early phase development therapy and director of lung and head and neck cancers.

Both will focus their research efforts on phase 1 clinical trials and novel drugs and targeted therapies in oncology, according to an April 25 Hoag news release. They join Hoag after 13 years at Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai Medical Center as academic researchers and professors of medicine.