Global cancer rates to spike 77% by 2050

New estimates suggest that global cancer cases will spike around 77% by 2050, according to a Feb. 1 United Nations report.

News of a global cancer case spike comes on the heels of recent reports that cancer rates are rising in young adults and cancer diagnoses are set to hit new highs in 2024.

The report, conducted by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, part of the U.N. World Health Organization, suggests that there will be over 35 million cancer cases during 2050, up 15 million from the estimated 20 million cancer cases in 2022.

The report estimates came from data compiled from 185 countries and covers 36 different cancer forms. A WHO survey of 115 countries was published alongside the report, which found the majority of countries do not properly finance priority cancer and palliative care services within universal healthcare coverage.

Air pollution, tobacco, alcohol and obesity, along with an aging and growing population, are all factors listed for the increase.

The greatest absolute cancer increase is expected to be seen in richer countries, bringing an added 4.8 million predicted cancer cases in 2050.

Low- and middle-income countries are expected to see a higher proportional increase in cancer, with nearly doubled mortality.

The report also found lung cancer ranked most common worldwide, with female breast cancer coming in second and colorectal, stomach and prostate cancers following close behind.

Colorectal cancer was listed as the second leading cancer causing death, with liver, breast and stomach cancers following.

Cancer inequalities were also revealed. While 1 in 12 women living in richer countries will face a breast cancer diagnosis throughout their life and 1 in 71 will die from it, only 1 in 27 women in poorer countries will get the positive diagnosis and 1 in 48 will die, according to the report.

Countries with higher incomes were also up to seven times more likely to have health benefits packages that feature lung cancer-related services.