Dana-Farber Cancer Institute accused of manipulating data

A combination of artificial intelligence and image screening software used by a blogger allegedly found evidence of data manipulation across a range of research papers published by four experts at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston dating back to 1997.

Sholto David, a writer for the blog For Better Science, which is dedicated to highlighting research integrity, published the findings Jan. 2 which claims the data manipulation was from papers authored by Dana-Farber's President and CEO Laurie Glimcher, MD; Executive Vice President William Hahn, MD, PhD; Senior Vice President for Experimental Medicine Irene Ghobrial, MD; and Harvard Medical School professor Kenneth Anderson, MD.

The blog sharply criticizes the authors and dives into where the alleged manipulation of data occurred throughout several papers. He also sent the complaint directly to the cancer institute and affiliated Harvard Medical School, both of which confirmed receipt of it, The Harvard Crimson reported.

"Any concerns about errors made in publications that are brought to our attention are reviewed thoroughly and authors are supported in submitting corrections, if needed…," a spokesperson from Dana-Farber told Becker's. "Dana-Farber is fully committed to rigorously maintaining the integrity of research under its oversight and has procedures in place to ensure that our researchers meet the highest ethical standards."

However, a data manipulation expert, Elisabeth Bik, told The Harvard Crimson that the concerns raised by the blogger were "spot on."

The allegations of manipulated data or falsified information in academic research fall just days after Harvard University President Claudine Gay, PhD, resigned amid social cultural situations as well as accusations of plagiarism in some of her past research.