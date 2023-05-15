Biden to nominate Dr. Monica Bertagnolli as NIH director

President Biden will nominate Monica Bertagnolli, MD, to lead the National Institutes of Health.

Dr. Bertagnolli is the first woman to lead the National Cancer Institute and is a world-renowned surgical oncologist, cancer researcher and educator, according to a May 15 White House news release. The Senate will need to confirm Dr. Bertagnolli's nomination; a timetable for when she might be confirmed has not been released.

Her nomination will end a 17-month search to replace Francis Collins, MD, PhD, who retired from the post in December 2021. The White House considered other candidates for the job, but at least two backed out, according to The Wall Street Journal.