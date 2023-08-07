Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute taps CEO

Detroit-based Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute, a McLaren Health Care-owned facility, has named Boris Pasche, MD, PhD, as the center's new president and CEO, according to an Aug. 7 news release.

Dr. Pasche will join the cancer institute after departing his role at Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem, N.C. In addition to his role as CEO, he will serve as the chairman for the department of oncology at Wayne State University School of Medicine.

He will assume his position at the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute on Aug. 28.