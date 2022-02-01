American Cancer Society, oncology society to share web resources

Cancer prevention, screening, and survivorship resources will be cross-shared on American Cancer Society and American Society of Clinical Oncology patient and consumer education websites, the organizations said Feb. 1.

The move is the first step in a new collaboration to ensure people can easily find "trusted, expert-approved cancer content" when turning to either organization for information.

"Through single access points, our collaborative sites will provide the latest information on all aspects of the cancer continuum — from cancer prevention and screening to cancer care and survivorship," said Karen Knudsen, PhD, CEO of the American Cancer Society. "We could not be more enthusiastic about working alongside the experts at ASCO, who share our values and are long-standing partners in the fight against cancer."